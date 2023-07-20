Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Joker

Joker, The Idol studio files for bankruptcy

Bron is a Canadian studio behind hit films such as The Mule and 2019's Joker.

Bron, the Canadian studio behind Joker, The Mule, and The Idol, has filed for cross-border bankruptcy.

"The decision to seek creditor protection was not taken lightly and was adopted with a view to the best interests of the company and its many stakeholders," reads a memo sent out by CEO Aaron L. Gilbert (thanks, The Wrap.)

Gilbert cites a "very tough few years" in the memo, perhaps commenting on some of the studio's projects, or the creations by other smaller studios that Bron has funded, not doing too well. Bron's latest release was 65, the dinosaur movie starring Adam Driver. Previously, it had also funded work for Kid Cudi's Mad Solar, which creates Euphoria and The Idol.

Back in 2021, Bron was also sued for $14.3 million, so things have not been great at the studio for a while, it seems.

Joker

