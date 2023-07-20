Joker, The Idol studio files for bankruptcy

Bron, the Canadian studio behind Joker, The Mule, and The Idol, has filed for cross-border bankruptcy.

"The decision to seek creditor protection was not taken lightly and was adopted with a view to the best interests of the company and its many stakeholders," reads a memo sent out by CEO Aaron L. Gilbert (thanks, The Wrap.)

Gilbert cites a "very tough few years" in the memo, perhaps commenting on some of the studio's projects, or the creations by other smaller studios that Bron has funded, not doing too well. Bron's latest release was 65, the dinosaur movie starring Adam Driver. Previously, it had also funded work for Kid Cudi's Mad Solar, which creates Euphoria and The Idol.

Back in 2021, Bron was also sued for $14.3 million, so things have not been great at the studio for a while, it seems.