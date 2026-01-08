Joker Studio shows off new look at 'Puppets of the Caribbean' in lengthy gameplay preview of Sea of Remnants

HQ

2026 is the year that fans will be able to fully dive into the world of Sea of Remnants, Joker Studio's Sea of Thieves challenger that can be loosely coined Puppets of the Caribbean. We don't yet know the firm launch date of the game, but clearly it's getting closer and closer, as now the developer has revealed plans to host another test for the game, all while showing off a lengthy portion of gameplay too.

A new gameplay preview has been published that further highlights what fans can get up to in-game, including playing Mahjong, finding and recruiting new companions, battling sea monsters, and otherwise exploring the pirate haven city of Orbtopia.

But beyond this, it was mentioned that a Wanderer Test for the game is being planned and is set to occur between February 5th through 12th on PC. Fans can register their interest today to be a part of this test and to help improve and enhance the game ahead of its eventual debut.

When it is time for launch, Sea of Remnants will be coming to PC and PS5, and for more on the game, don't miss our preview of the title from when we last went hands-on in 2025.