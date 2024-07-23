Joker: Folie à Deux trailer shows the trial of the century

HQ

The new trailer has just released for Joker: Folie à Deux, and we've got another decent look at the sequel to 2019's Joker. With just a few months left to go now until we get another crack at Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and our first look at Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, this trailer serves us another morsel before we can feast later in the year.

The trailer begins with Arthur on his way to court, as a radio announcer hypes it up as the trial of the century. We're not so sure how Joker shooting a man in the face point blank on live TV is expected to be a hard-fought trial, but there's still plenty of support from the shooter.

Lady Gaga and many others feel a sense of freedom thanks to Joker's actions, and it seems that freedom is going to lead to a lot of chaos in Gotham. We got a little hint at some of the musical numbers we'll see in Joker: Folie à Deux as well. Check out the trailer in all its glory below: