Joker: Folie à Deux trailer shows Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga living a fantasy world

Todd Phillips' first Joker movie is definitely something we rarely see in the DC universe with its version of Batman's most famous villain, but that's apparently nothing compared to what awaits us in the sequel. We've heard talk about Joker: Folie à Deux having numerous musical sequences and being quite "risky", so the anticipation for a trailer has been very high. I doubt the hype will die down after today.

Warner Bros. has as promised given us the first teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, and it's absolutely clear that we're in for a unique experience when the movie premieres this October. I'm not just talking about some interesting cinematography and how Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn have a fascinating interpretation of the dark and gloomy Gotham. It also seems like Gaga's character won't have the traditional origin story, as her being a patient at Arkham indicates that there's no Dr. Harleen Quinzel in this version of the DC universe.

What do you think about this first look at Joker: Folie à Deux?