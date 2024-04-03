Joker: Folie à Deux trailer is coming next week

HQ

If you've been eagerly awaiting the upcoming sequel to the frankly brilliant Joker, then we have some good news for you. Ahead of its planned premiere this October, it has just been confirmed that a trailer for that very film will be making its debut and arriving next week.

Set to drop on April 9, 2024, the trailer will show us Joaquin Phoenix's return as the titular character while also presenting a first look at Lady Gaga in action as Harley Quinn too. No doubt we'll also get a taste of the many planned musical numbers that seem to be lined up for the film as well.

Joker: Folie à Deux debuts in cinemas on October 4, 2024, and you can see the new poster for the film below.