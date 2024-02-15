Joker: Folie à Deux shown in three new images

It's time to meet both Joker and Harley Quinn this fall, but no Batman, when Joker: Folie à Deux premieres on October 4. This is the sequel to the massive success Joker from 2019, and continues the story about the mentally very ill Arthur Fleck.

We can probably expect all kinds of madness, including musical elements, and as this is a DC Elseworlds production, they don't need to take any consideration as to what is happening in other DC productions. The DC boss James Gunn has been involved as a consult, but that's his only input.

Now the director and co-writer Todd Phillips has shared three new images from the upcoming movie. Check them out below, they make it very obvious that it won't be a feelgood movie this time either.