Joker: Folie à Deux scores worst second weekend box office drop for a superhero movie

Despite there being a lot of conversations around Joker: Folie à Deux, it seems very few people have actually gone out and seen it. The controversial sequel has proven to be quite the surprising dud at the box office.

According to the latest figures, Joker 2 only made $7.1 million in its second weekend at the US box office, which gives it the rather unimpressive title of having the worst second-weekend drop for any comic book movie ever. Of course, that factors in percentage from its opening weekend rather than actual money made, as it is an 81% drop.

At the time of writing, Joker: Folie à Deux has earned $165 million at the global box office. With a budget of $200 million, there's going to be a miracle needed if this film is to be as profitable as the first.