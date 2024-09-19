Joker: Folie à Deux invites you to sing and dance in this new trailer

HQ

For many of us, Joker: Folie à Deux is by far one of the most anticipated films of the autumn, and with just over two weeks to go until the premiere, it's getting hard to sit still. Expectations are sky-high, of course, and with this new trailer we are treated to a little more of Fleck's madness.

Love, music and chaos are on the menu when Joker: Folie à Deux has its cinema premiere on the 4th of October. Will the sequel be able to measure up to its predecessor? We sincerely hope so. Take a closer look at the new trailer below.

Are you looking forward to Joker: Folie à Deux?