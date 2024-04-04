Joker: Folie à Deux includes "some sexuality, and brief full nudity"

HQ

Yesterday we got to check out the movie poster for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux complete with a confirmation that a first trailer will be released on April 9th.

That wasn't the only thing shown and confirmed from the movie, however, as a TikTok has Harley Quinn (played by Lady Gaga) deliver her first line, which is: "You can do anything you want.... you're Joker".

For those wondering if the character will retain her distinct Brooklyn accent (which debuted in The Animated Series thanks to the late voice actress Arleen Sorkin), this simple comment reveals that this is not the case. Lady Gaga simply sounds like Lady Gaga, which seems more than reasonable given that Joker isn't exactly the Joker we're used to either, but a person suffering from abysmal mental health.

In addition to this, Deadline also reports that the movie has now received an age rating from the Motion Picture Association, who unsurprisingly decided that it should be R-rated (the original Joker became the highest grossing R-rated adult movie ever). So what is it that justifies the age limit? Well, we can apparently look forward to "some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity".

And now we know. The 4th of October is the premiere date.