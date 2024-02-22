Joker: Folie à Deux has more than three times the original's budget

The first Joker was a mega hit when it came to box office success. Considering it was only made for $60 million and managed to pull in over $1 billion around the world, it's no surprise Warner Bros. immediately wanted to make a sequel.

And now, that sequel is nearly upon us. Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to release later this year, but Warner Bros. has a bit more of a task in regard to getting its budget back. The film reportedly cost $200 million this time around, with Joaquin Phoenix earning $20 million for starring as the Joker.

People are sure to want to return to the world of Joker, but will superhero fatigue play a factor in that? Only time can tell, but it's clear Warner Bros. is willing to take a bigger gamble on Joker: Folie à Deux.