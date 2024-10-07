Joker: Folie à Deux gets crowned with CinemaScore rating lower than Madame Web and Megalopolis

HQ

We all had very high hopes for the sequel for Joker. Not that the acclaimed hit needed a follow-up flick, but considering one was ordered by Warner Bros., many hoped that it would be at least partly as good as the original. Now that Joker: Folie à Deux is here, it's clear that this is really not the case.

Not only has the film debuted to middling ticket sales, but it's critical and fan reception is shockingly low, something that is affirmed in the CinemaScore rating for the film that is lower than some other conflicting or poorly received movies too.

Joker: Folie à Deux has been rated a D, which is below Megalopolis' D+, Madame Web's C+, Morbius' C+, Venom and Venom: Let There be Carnage's B+ scores, and somehow even Borderlands' D+. Needless to say, moviegoers have not been impressed by Todd Phillips' sequel so far.

Have you seen Joker: Folie à Deux yet, and if so, do you agree with the D rating?