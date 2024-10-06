Joker: Folie à Deux enjoys a less than stellar premiere

HQ

It's being reported that one of the most highly anticipated films of the year is doing quite poorly. Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to what might be the best film of 2019, is playing to empty seats.

Ticket sales have been lackluster, and it seems like none of the fans of the first film are particularly eager for the musical sequel, which has also received almost universally terrible reviews from critics.

Deadline reports that the costly sequel, with a budget of over two billion SEK (approximately $200 million), is now projected to bring in just under 500 million SEK (around $47 million) during its opening weekend.

These numbers are, of course, far below what Warner had hoped for. Looking at just the Thursday previews, the results are comparable to The Marvels when considering revenue relative to budget.

Joker: Folie à Deux now risks, unless audiences suddenly flock to theaters in large numbers over the coming week, becoming one of the biggest flops of the year.

What do you think about this? Are you surprised, or does it feel like Joker: Folie à Deux and its team made a major misstep?