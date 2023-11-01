Joker: Folie à Deux described as a 'risky movie'

While Joaquin Phoenix's Joker might not share the same universe as The Batman, or be involved in anything regarding the wider DCU, that doesn't mean people aren't excited to see what comes next for the character.

Speaking with Definition Magazine (vie Home of DCU) cinematographer Lawrence Sher spoke about the sequel to 2019's Joker and how it would be a riskier movie than the original.

"Next year we're releasing the new Joker movie, and we're currently in the final stages of post-production. It's a pretty risky movie and it's going to be surprising for people. I'm so excited for everyone to see it."

From what we know so far, it does sound like Joker: Folie à Deux won't be what many would expect when they hear the word "Joker." Starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, the movie will have musical elements, which might push some fans away who wanted another gritty tale of the clown prince of crime.