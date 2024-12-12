Joker: Folie à Deux arrives tomorrow in Max

HQ

Companies are slowly adapting to the current model of theatrical release and a quick release on digital platforms to continue to stretch the box office a bit. This is especially important for those film releases that have not managed to make much cash in the big screen theatres and have to try to please their investors with a home release. Now it's the turn of one of the biggest flops of 2024, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Todd Phillips' Joker sequel failed to convince either critics or moviegoers who went to see it in its musical sequel, which probably made many people decide not to pay for a ticket. But now you have the chance to see it "free" at home, because Joker: Folie à Deux arrives at Max's tomorrow, December 13.

Maybe it's a good time to sit down and watch it to see whether or not we need to revise our opinion of the film, or to form one for those of us who haven't seen it yet.

Are you going to give Joker: Folie à Deux a chance at Max tomorrow?