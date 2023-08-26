Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R unveils new characters in second season pass

HQ

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is getting three new characters as part of its second season pass, as confirmed in a new teaser trailer which also shows off Leone Abacchio, a character from the fifth part of the hit anime and manga.

The other two characters will come from the fourth and eighth parts, and will be revealed at a later date. Right now, if you buy the second season pass you'll get access to the exclusive Girono Giovanna Haruno Shiobana costume. Pre-orders also grant early access to each new character.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is a fighting game based on the anime and manga Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, allowing characters from all eight parts to battle it out with strange powers and ridiculous outfits.