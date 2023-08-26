Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R unveils new characters in second season pass

Leone Abacchio will be first to join the roster, followed by two more characters later on.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is getting three new characters as part of its second season pass, as confirmed in a new teaser trailer which also shows off Leone Abacchio, a character from the fifth part of the hit anime and manga.

The other two characters will come from the fourth and eighth parts, and will be revealed at a later date. Right now, if you buy the second season pass you'll get access to the exclusive Girono Giovanna Haruno Shiobana costume. Pre-orders also grant early access to each new character.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is a fighting game based on the anime and manga Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, allowing characters from all eight parts to battle it out with strange powers and ridiculous outfits.

