Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R release date confirmed

And it's only a few months away.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R was announced three months ago, but since then, we haven't heard a whole lot. Now a new 3+ minute long trailer has been released, which reveals the launch date of this CyberConnect2 developed fighting game.

It turns out the battle starts on September 1 for PC users and the day after that for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. We are promised "over 50 characters from the series to choose from", so it certainly sounds like the fans of the series are in for a treat. It should also be noted that another 12 episodes of the Netflix series JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is also coming later in 2022, so it really is a good year for those who loves JoJo's always bizarre adventures.

