JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R announced

If you're a big fan of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure - this is an extremely popular manga series by Hirohiko Araki, which has been adapted into different medias over the years- you'd be thrilled to hear this.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle is getting a remake in the form of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, this was announced on Sony's State of Play livestream recently. According to Bandai Namco, while staying authentic to Hirohiko Araki's original visual style, this updated version will feature 50 playable characters from all JoJo arcs, a variety of game modes including All Star Battle Mode, Arcade Mode, Online Mode, Versus Mode, Practice Mode, and Gallery Mode.

This fighting title is based on the 2013 game, but All Star Battle R "reinvigorates the experience with adjustments to the fighting tempo and the addition of hit stops and jump dashes. With new audio recordings from the Part 6 anime voice actors, the full atmosphere of the animated series is realized. Both fans who have played the original All Star Battle and newcomers will be able to enjoy the experience". We were also told to "stay tuned for more information", so hopefully we will hear more details shortly.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC this fall.