Join us tonight for the PS5 showcase event

Tonight has the potential to be big. Microsoft has already shown its hand when it comes to the price and release date for the Xbox Series X and S, and we can see this being Sony's time to dish out some juicy details on its latest machine.

Alongside the potential for new hardware information, we expect that we will see many upcoming titles for the new console. A post on the PlayStation blog states: "Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)."

In addition to all this excitement, we will be grouping together a team of editors from across the network to discuss what our hopes and expectations for the showcase are. Be sure to tune in at 20:30 BST / 21:30 CEST over on GR Live for our pre-show ramblings ahead of the main showcase from Sony.