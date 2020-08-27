Join us tonight for Gamescom: Opening Night Live

You're watching Advertisements

Gamescom is up and running tonight and we'll be getting all the headlines when Geoff Keighley and friends take to the digital stage for Opening Night Live, the show opener that promises debuts from no less than 18 developers, with big announcements promised throughout.

It's going to be an extremely interesting evening, perhaps even the highlight of the gaming calendar given how E3 never materialised this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so make sure that you tune in tonight starting at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST, at which point the curtain will rise on the event and we'll get to see a whole lot more of some the biggest games on the horizon.

But wait, there's more! If you want to share the moment with us, we'll have editors from across the network joining the GRTV team for some pre-show discussion during which we'll discuss the things we've heard, the games we'd like to see, and much more. Join us at 18:30 BST / 19:30 CEST over on GR Live to catch all the latest gossip, and then stick around for the main event straight after!