Join Us Preview: Wolf Haus Games sprinkles a little Destroy All Humans! and a dashing of Saints Row into its survival game

Truly, I didn't know what to expect heading into my hands-on session for Wolf Haus Games' Join Us at this year's Gamescom. On one hand, the nature of an open-world survival crafting game is somewhat commonplace these days, but on the other, these projects tend to drop a player in a distant and hostile environment and ask them to survive. This isn't nearly the case for Join Us...

The entire premise of Join Us is effectively a satirical jab at cults. You play the role of a branch leader of a wider cult, who is sent to a rural (and rather rundown) American town, where the aim is to establish a new base of operations, recruit devoted followers, and ultimately to prepare for the arrival of the 'Leader' in good time. While you may be starting to piece two-and-two together to develop of picture of how this is served up, a few curveballs are also present, namely that Join Us is outrageously stupid and comical at times and likewise offers eventual gameplay that seems to resemble a heavily-modded version of Grand Theft Auto Online.

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But let's return to square one first and foremost. After a hilarious tutorial where the Leader probes into the kind of person you are while simultaneously teaching you the core gameplay mechanics, you're sent into the big bad world and told to drive to the new headquarters. For reference, when I say "probes into the kind of person you are", what I mean is you will be handed a loaded gun and told to shoot five targets while standing in a shooting gallery with five live chickens in a pen and five more intricately hidden actual targets dotted around. I didn't waste a moment in gunning down the chickens before the Leader issued a line of dialogue genuinely surprised I didn't choose to shoot the inanimate targets. This was then exacerbated when handed a grenade launcher and told to blow up a pig. I didn't have to, as the Leader was simply testing me, but I did it all the same to see what happened... So yes, probing into your person.

Anyway, eventually you're put behind the wheel of a van and directed to the headquarters by taking a path through the local town, seeing the sights along the way. The road trip is eventually brought to a conclusion when you reach a dilapidated church currently being raided by local thieves, an issue the Leader chooses to resolve with prejudice. I.e. kill the robbers.

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From here it's down to more traditional open-world survival measures, be this gathering resources or food and then looking to craft beds, a campfire, plus other useful items designed to improve and enhance your cult. Yet there is still one major missing element at this point, and that is actual cult members. The Leader looks to issue commands through a vessel of divine communication (a fax machine...) and soon the order comes in that you need a flock to shepherd. The solution is to head into the world, to find some lost souls, convert them to your 'religion', and put them to work at your base. This introduces the conversion element, where you attempt to convince an NPC to join your ranks, which is influenced by your level difference to the NPC, your cult's level of infamy, and also your disposition. All three values are totalled and compared against the NPC to generate conversion odds, which then, like a tabletop game rolling for initiative, is rolled to decide whether you successfully convert said NPC or not.

When you commence a Join Us playthrough, you not only get to select your cult's name and decide your character's appearance, but you get to choose your cult's colours, symbol, and even naming convention, which means when you convert an NPC, their true name (many of which are taken from Join Us' Discord community) is replaced by, for example, a Roman name such as Marcus Aurelius, or if you preferred a common noun, simply a number, or even that character's original name... if you're boring that is.

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As I only had a limited amount of time with Join Us, I didn't manage to progress much further to see how the wider mechanical depth was introduced. There was a brief taster of Teachings, which are effectively perks that improve your cult; the odd run-in with dangerous wildlife; an example of how repercussions are issued, particularly if you murder regular civilians; and likewise how the sandbox has been put together to create a wacky and ridiculous environment to cause havoc within. To the latter point, it seems Wolf Haus Games is aiming to be truly ambitious with its sandbox design, which naturally means there are a few quirks and creases to iron out, not least an incident I encountered when a grizzly bear continued to fall from the sky after I tried blowing it up with an explosive barrel. According to CEO Joe Dietsch, this 'bug' is somewhat part of the charm of Join Us as the team had seen occasions where NPCs would crowd around the perpetually falling bear, as stunned as the player as to what's happening.

You can probably infer at this point, but Join Us isn't a regular open-world survival game. This is a wacky and slightly bewildering experience, but it's also outrageously entertaining and hilariously written, with a style of comedy somewhat reminiscent of Destroy All Humans!, being very tongue-in-cheek and leaning into parody. Similarly, the action and the way you can almost treat the world like a giant playground, it feels a little Saints Row in design, with the multiplayer nature likely also creeping into the Grand Theft Auto Online experience on PC, which seems to be modded to absurdity these days.

All of this means Join Us is an undeniable blast to play. Sure, there is a bit of work to do from a polish perspective, as while some bugs - in a Bethesda-like manner - are a charming piece of the wider puzzle, there are also other elements that could do with a bit of refinement and polish to ensure players aren't frustrated with unintended issues. That being said, the launch of Join Us isn't planned until March 2027, so there is plenty of time for Wolf Haus Games to continue iterating and improving, and most definitely, to continue adding crazy and kooky ideas and innovations that further push this game from a serious survival game into a fever dream. Whatever ends up being the case, this initial taster of Join Us has me intrigued and I can't wait to see more.