Join us in taking a look at Baldur's Gate III on GR Live

Just yesterday, Baldur's Gate III landed in early access a good two decades after the previous instalment in the classic CRPG series graced PCs the world over.

Based on the Forgotten Realms fantasy setting, the newest game in the series has been crafted by Divinity developers Larian Studios, and that blend of ingredients has obviously proved too tempting for a lot of you as the early access release has gone down an absolute storm despite the premium pricing and a fair few technical hiccups.

That being the case, we thought it we'd take a closer look at the game during today's GR Live, starting at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST and running through the first two hours of the adventure, to see what it has to offer and whether it's worth diving in now before the game is finished.

To find out if this fantasy RPG was worth the extended wait, tune in this afternoon.