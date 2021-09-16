Join us in a celebration of THQ Nordic's 10th anniversary

Believe it or not, 2021 marks 10 years since THQ Nordic was originally founded. Over the last decade, the company has published a variety of acclaimed titles in big-name franchises such as Darksiders Genesis, Chronos: Before the Ashes, and Desperados III. It has also been responsible for helping bring some of our favourite classic titles back from the grave, as Destroy All Humans!, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered all carry the company's stamp.

In the celebration of the company's latest milestone, we have produced a three-part video series that looks back at its illustrious history. The first installment spotlights ten games that have really defined the company over its decade-long run.

We will be following this up with two other videos that will be landing in the next few days.

Make sure to tune in to THQ Nordics Anniversary stream Right here September 17th at 21:00 CEST.

In addition to all of this, THQ Nordic will be holding a publisher sale on Steam and some of its biggest titles are expected to receive some pretty hefty discounts.

Here at Gamereactor we occasionally make an agreement with a partner to make one or more informative videos about a given product. This means that the video here, although produced in accordance with the Gamereactor team, is sponsored, which you can read more about by clicking the link above.