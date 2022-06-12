Cookies

news

Join us for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase later today

We'll be watching the event on today's GR Live.

HQ

As we did earlier this week with Summer Game Fest, later today, we're going to be getting into the spirit of event season by watching the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on today's GR Live.

That's right, if you're looking for a place to catch the approximately 90-minute long show, be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, as that's where we're going to be watching the full showcase.

And if you're wondering about what else there is to look forward to over the next few days, be sure to visit our Summer Showcase subpage here, to see the full schedule of events.

