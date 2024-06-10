Join us for tonight's Ubisoft Forward

HQ

Assassin's Creed Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws, many other things! Hopefully Beyond Good and Evil 2, though that is more of a pipe dream. Ubisoft Forward has got lots to look forward to, and if you're planning on watching the showcase live tonight, we'll be streaming it.

Join us from 20:00 BST/21:00 CEST on the GR Live Homepage as we delve into all that Ubisoft has to offer. The show won't be as varied or as long as something like Friday's Summer Game Fest, but there is a lot to look forward to.

As always, we'll also be covering the event on Gamereactor as a whole, so expect all the big news to make it to our frontpage, along with some interviews, previews, and more from everything that's happened over the weekend in the coming days and weeks.