Join us for THQ Nordic's Anniversary stream on today's GR Live

THQ Nordic is throwing a "digital party" tonight to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and you're all invited. Here industry legend Geoff Keighley will be present to host a trip down memory lane and look back at many of the standout titles that the company has published in the last decade. You'll also want to tune in, as it has been confirmed that there will be six brand-new game reveals. Perhaps that rumoured Destroy All Humans! 2 remake could become a reality?

To catch the stream, you'll just need to head over to our GR Live homepage at 19:50 BST/ 20:50 CEST for the pre-show or 20:00 BST/ 21:00 CEST for the main show. You won't want to miss out on the pre-show though, as it has been teased that it will contain a reveal from HandyGames.