Join us for the Xbox Developer_Direct this evening

HQ

Later today, we'll be given a look at a variety of upcoming Xbox projects, all as part of the latest Developer_Direct. The show will include glimpses at Indiana Jones, Avowed, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and Ara: History Untold, as well as a rumoured fifth project.

The show is expected to last around 50 minutes, and will lead directly into The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal, which will present a significant look at the future of Bethesda's MMORPG and what it will be offering fans in 2024 and beyond.

With the Developer_Direct starting at 8PM GMT / 9PM CET, and the ESO show set for an hour later, you can join us at the GR Live homepage to catch all the reveals and information live. Don't miss out on this glimpse into the Xbox's 2024.