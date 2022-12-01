Join us for the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - Nordic Dragon Champions on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday, we touched upon the massive World of Warcraft: Dragonflight stream that we have coming up, where we talked about the teams of influencers and content creators who will be joining up together and competing in a variety of challenges where they will be representing the Nordic region they harken from.

Well, that truly exciting stream is taking place later today, meaning starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, you can join us at the GR Live homepage for a special stream lasting five hours, and seeing our very own Magnus hosting from our headquarters in Denmark.

As this is a very special stream, there are opportunities to win various Dragonflight goodies, including game time and collector's editions of the expansion, so be sure to tune in to throw your hat in the ring.