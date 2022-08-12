Join us for the THQ Nordic Showcase tonight

HQ

Later tonight marks when the games publisher THQ Nordic will be hosting it's very own showcase where it will be showing off a bunch of upcoming games it has in the works. While THQ Nordic hasn't actually revealed what will specifically be part of the broadcast, the publisher has said that "14+ games" will be present, and that if you're a fan of "SpongeBob, Crypto, Ivan, or Cutter" you should make sure to catch the showcase.

With such an array on offer, we're actually going to be restreaming the showcase itself and will be watching and checking out the announcements as they are made. You can come and see the show alongside us at the GR Live homepage when we start at 19:55 BST / 20:55 CEST this evening.

Until we do start, be sure to catch the Save the Date trailer for the THQ Nordic Showcase below for a tease of what may be in store.