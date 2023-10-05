Join us for the opening two hours of Assassin's Creed Mirage on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the global launch day for Ubisoft's next instalment into the Assassin's Creed series. This title takes players to Baghdad's golden era to witness how Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Basim went from lowly street thief to Master Assassin in the Hidden Ones order. Known as Assassin's Creed Mirage, we're going to be checking out this game extensively on today's edition of GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to play through the opening two hours of Assassin's Creed Mirage, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to stop by to get a glimpse into the beginning of Basim's story and for a more detailed analysis of the game, be sure to read our review over here.