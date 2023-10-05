Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Join us for the opening two hours of Assassin's Creed Mirage on today's GR Live

We're diving into Ubisoft's latest instalment into the famed and long-running series.

Today is the global launch day for Ubisoft's next instalment into the Assassin's Creed series. This title takes players to Baghdad's golden era to witness how Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Basim went from lowly street thief to Master Assassin in the Hidden Ones order. Known as Assassin's Creed Mirage, we're going to be checking out this game extensively on today's edition of GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to play through the opening two hours of Assassin's Creed Mirage, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to stop by to get a glimpse into the beginning of Basim's story and for a more detailed analysis of the game, be sure to read our review over here.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

