Under the Waves

Join us for the opening hour of Under the Waves on today's GR Live

We're checking out Parallel Studio's underwater adventure.

We're kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Parallel Studio's underwater adventure, Under the Waves. This title follows a professional diver as he is looking to overcome a life-changing loss, all while living in a research base at the bottom of the ocean.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to check out the opening hour of Under the Waves, all from the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also don't forget to read our review of the game right here.

Under the WavesScore

Under the Waves
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

Sam's four-year-old daughter has died and his grief is well on its way to killing him, leading him to visit the bottom of the sea where the isolation represents his loss...



