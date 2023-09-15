Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lies of P

Join us for the opening hour of Lies of P on today's GR Live

We're getting an early look at Neowiz's action-RPG.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While you will have to wait until September 19, 2023 to be able to dive into and play Lies of P (perhaps even on Game Pass since it is a day one release), we have already produced a review of the game, and will be playing through the opening hour all on today's GR Live.

That's right, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to give an early glimpse of this game, to showcase what it will be bringing to the table come next week.

So, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to witness some Lies of P action.

Lies of P

Related texts

0
Lies of PScore

Lies of P
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

We've been playing the macabre take on the tale of Pinocchio to see how it stands out in the saturated action-RPG genre.



Loading next content