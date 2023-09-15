Join us for the opening hour of Lies of P on today's GR Live

HQ

While you will have to wait until September 19, 2023 to be able to dive into and play Lies of P (perhaps even on Game Pass since it is a day one release), we have already produced a review of the game, and will be playing through the opening hour all on today's GR Live.

That's right, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to give an early glimpse of this game, to showcase what it will be bringing to the table come next week.

So, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to witness some Lies of P action.