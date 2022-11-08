Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War: Ragnarök

Join us for the opening hour of God of War: Ragnarök on today's GR Live

Check out how Kratos and Atreus' next adventure kicks off a few hours before the game launches in Europe.

God of War: Ragnarök is almost here. The sequel to Santa Monica Studio's acclaimed adventure debuts in Europe in just a few hours, at the turn of midnight, but ahead of that, we're going to be getting a jump on the action, by diving into the opening hour of the game on today's GR Live.

Be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET to see how Kratos and Atreus' next outing kicks off, and before we do get started with that, be sure to also check out opinions on the game in our review right here.

God of War: Ragnarök

