Tomorrow is the global launch date for Disney Illusion Island, and with this being the case, we're going to be getting a bit of a jump on this by making the Nintendo Switch title the focus of the latest instalment of GR Live later today.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

For a teaser of what's to come, be sure to catch the story trailer of the adorable platformer below.