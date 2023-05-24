Join us for the opening hour of After Us on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Piccolo's post-human adventure game, After Us. Revolving around the spirit of life, Gaia, this game tasks players with exploring a ravaged world in the effort of finding and saving extinct animal spirits so that they can be revived and protected at the Mother's Ark.

With this tale of conservation and human impact in mind, we're going to be jumping into the opening hour of After Us on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting all starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds, and also check out a trailer for the game below for a teaser of what's to come.