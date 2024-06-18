Join us for the Nintendo Direct on today's GR Live

HQ

After a ton of rumours and speculation, Nintendo will finally be hosting its next Direct showcase as soon as this afternoon. The broadcast will feature around 40 minutes of announcements based solely on titles coming to the Switch in the latter half of 2024, meaning there will be no mention or look at the Switch successor this time.

The live event will begin at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST, and we'll be broadcasting the show ourselves as part of today's GR Live offering. Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage just ahead of the start time to witness everything as it unfolds.