Join us for the next PlayStation State of Play show

We're doing a GR Live stream to accompany the Sony broadcast.

The next State of Play was officially revealed a few days ago, and while we are still pretty clueless as to what will be involved in the show, we're going to be running a GR Live stream to watch the Sony broadcast as it is live.

The State of Play is set to begin at 10pm GMT / 11pm CET, but to kick-off the GR Live show, we're going to have a few of the Gamereactor editors, chatting about what they hope to see revealed or shown-off during the stream.

So, to check in with all we have planned, be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at 9:30pm GMT / 10:30pm CET, as we look to speculate all things Sony PlayStation.

