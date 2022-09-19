Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Join us for the latest Fall Guys season on today's GR Live

We're heading back to the Blunderdome.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has arrived, and this one, known as Season 2: Satellite Scramble, is taking the Blunderdome and its bean contestants into space. Bringing new rounds, a bunch of new outfits to earn, and a host of gameplay changes and improvements, this season has something for everyone, and is also why we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to jump into an hour of gameplay, all of which you can find at the typical place of the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see the action unfold.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Related texts



Loading next content