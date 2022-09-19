Join us for the latest Fall Guys season on today's GR Live

HQ

A new season of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has arrived, and this one, known as Season 2: Satellite Scramble, is taking the Blunderdome and its bean contestants into space. Bringing new rounds, a bunch of new outfits to earn, and a host of gameplay changes and improvements, this season has something for everyone, and is also why we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to jump into an hour of gameplay, all of which you can find at the typical place of the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see the action unfold.