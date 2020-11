You're watching Advertisements

Later today, People Can Fly will be showcasing even more of its upcoming co-op RPG shooter Outriders. This fourth dedicated stream will be focused on the challenging post-game available, as well as the fourth player class, the Technomancer.

Be sure to join us on our GR Live page at 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET to find out what else you can expect from this promising-looking shooter. For now though, why not read our preview here.