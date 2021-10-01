Join us for the finals of the Aeon Drive speedrunning tournament on today's GR Live

HQ

Later today, we have a special GR Live lined up for you, to round out the week with, as we're going to be co-streaming the finals of the Aeon Drive speedrunning tournament, which began a couple of weeks ago.

The game is based in a Neo-version of Barcelona, and asks players to sprint through the city as fast as possible to grab various items to save the city. Unlike a regular platformer, Aeon Drive has even been designed with speedrunning in mind, and encourages players to compete with one another to set the best possible time.

To get an idea of what Aeon Drive offers, be sure to check out the latest trailer below, and to come and watch the final stages of the livestreaming tournament, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage.

We'll be going live at the later time of 18:00 BST /19:00 CEST, and will be remaining live until the tournament is over, at around 20:45 BST / 21:45 CEST, so you can be sure for plenty of speedrunning action to sink your teeth into.

Aeon Drive launched yesterday, September 30 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.