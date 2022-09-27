Join us for the final part of our World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic Nordic tour today

HQ

Over the past few weeks, we've been hosting a variety of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic GR Live streams, where we've brought on a collection of celebrities and influencers to take a tour of Northrend with, all on the build up to the release (or rather re-release) of the beloved expansion.

Since Wrath of the Lich King Classic has now debuted, we're closing out this Nordic trip with one final blow out stream, where we'll be teaming up with streamer Sjeletyven, Johnni Gade, and Vikings actress Alicia Agneson.

You can catch this stream in action, from the GR Live homepage starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, where we'll be jumping into a couple of hours of Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

And in the spirit of our Nordic tour coming to an end, don't forget to take our themed quiz for a chance to win a selection of Wrath of the Lich King goodies, and also catch our previous star-studded streams as well. You can find all of this right here.