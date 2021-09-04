Join us for The Big Con on today's GR Live

We're rounding out another week of GR Live's later today, by diving into Mighty Yell's colourful adventure game The Big Con. Based around the story of a con artist who is attempting to save her mother's video store from loan sharks, this 90s comedy crime game asks you to hustle your way into money across its cartoon-looking world.

We're going to be taking The Big Con for a spin later today, when we boot up the stream on the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, with Rebeca as the host.

To get an idea as to what will be coming, be sure to check out the Meet the Cast trailer for the game below, which provides a bit of insight behind the talented individuals bringing the characters to life.