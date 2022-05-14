Cookies

news
Assetto Corsa

Join us for the Acer Predator Race Nordic Finals on today's GR Live

We're going to be co-streaming the regional finals of the tournament and will be live commenting on its events.

HQ

Today is quite a big one for sim racers in the Nordics, as it marks the finals of the Acer Predator Race Cup for the region. Seeing the top competitors all coming together to compete against one another in Assetto Corsa, at the Silverstone track in-game, the top two players will be earning a spot in the International Finals taking place soon after, which will offer the winner a spot on former F1 driver Romain Grosjean's sim racing team.

With plenty riding on this race for competitors in the Nordics, we're going to be co-streaming and live commenting on the race when it takes place later this evening. Be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST, to be ready as the race starts only 30 minutes later.

Assetto Corsa

