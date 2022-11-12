Join us for the Acer Predator Cup Nordic National Finals on today's GR Live

HQ

The Acer Predator EMEA League for Rocket League comes to a close in a few days, when the Europe-wide tournament wraps up on the 20th of November. But ahead of that date, various local regions each need to finish up their respective tournaments to determine who will be advancing and representing them at the premier event.

To this end, the Nordic Finals are set to be held later today, and with six matches remaining, and the last of those being the qualifying grand final, we're going to be catching all the action on today's extended GR Live.

Starting from the earlier time of 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET, and running for around six hours and until the tournament's final match ends at approximately 19:15 GMT / 20:15 CET, you can find all the high-octane Rocket League action at the GR Live homepage, and ahead of that tournament starting, take a look at first slate of matches and the prizes that will be on offer for the top three rosters.

Upper Bracket Semifinal #1:

Dust Sucker vs. Alpha AF

Upper Bracket Semifinal #2:

AW3 Esports vs. Mustu Fluck

Prizes:

