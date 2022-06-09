Cookies

      Join us for Summer Game Fest later today

      We're going to be checking out the major showcase on today's GR Live.

      Later today the first major conference for this year's "not-E3" set of shows takes place, with this being the Geoff Keighley hosted Summer Game Fest. The show itself is said to be around two hours in length and will be featuring announcements, news, and reveals from a collection of 30 partners, meaning it should be a rather stacked event.

      With this being the case, we're going to be checking out Summer Game Fest on today's GR Live, so be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the later time of 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST to see the full show for yourself.

