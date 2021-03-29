Join us for some The Crew 2 on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

It may nearly be Easter, but that doesn't mean we're slowing down with our GR Live streams. Today, we're heading to the streets, skies and seas of the United States, in Ubisoft's racing title The Crew 2. While the stream will no doubt be packed with a whole range of high-octane motorsport action, we're also going to be using the time to check out the game's latest update, as well as the Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn street race.

Now that the clocks have gone forward in Europe, the stream will be taking place at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage, so be sure you are here on time if the region you're based in didn't see a daylight savings change over the weekend.