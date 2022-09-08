Join us for some Steelrising on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the global release date for Spiders' action-RPG set in an alternate history, where the French Revolution was almost stopped by an army of mechanical automatons. Known as Steelrising, the game has officially debuted on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles, and with this being the case, we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and jumping into an hour of the title. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch and join in on the action.

And until Rebeca does go live, be sure to also read our review of the game here, to see what we thought about Spiders' latest project.