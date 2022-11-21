Join us for some Pokémon Scarlet/Violet on today's GR Live

HQ

It was only on Friday that the latest generation of Pokémon arrived on the Nintendo Switch, when Pokémon Scarlet/Violet debuted. With this in mind, we're going to be heading to the all-new Paldea region on today's GR Live, to see what this new era of pocket monster catching gameplay has to offer.

Join me at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for the opening hour of Game Freak's latest offering, and until we do go live, be sure to also check out our thoughts on the game, by reading our review right here.