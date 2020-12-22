Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Overwatch

Join us for some Overwatch: Winter Wonderland fun on today's GR Live

We're jumping back into Blizzard's premier shooter for a blast of 'wintery' fun.

Merry Christmas! The holidays are very near, so to ring in the merriest time of the we are playing some of Overwatch's Winter Wonderland event. Featuring a variety of fun 'wintery' themed mini-games, Ben and Dóri will be partying up to cause some chaos in Blizzard's premier shooter.

As usual, we'll be live from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET and you can easily join in on the action from the GR Live homepage for two hours of holiday themed fun. This will be our final stream of 2020, so be sure to drop by and say hello before kicking-off the Christmas break, where you will no doubt consume ungodly amounts of mince pies and eggnog.

Overwatch

