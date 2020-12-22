Join us for some Overwatch: Winter Wonderland fun on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Merry Christmas! The holidays are very near, so to ring in the merriest time of the we are playing some of Overwatch's Winter Wonderland event. Featuring a variety of fun 'wintery' themed mini-games, Ben and Dóri will be partying up to cause some chaos in Blizzard's premier shooter.

As usual, we'll be live from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET and you can easily join in on the action from the GR Live homepage for two hours of holiday themed fun. This will be our final stream of 2020, so be sure to drop by and say hello before kicking-off the Christmas break, where you will no doubt consume ungodly amounts of mince pies and eggnog.