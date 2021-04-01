Join us for some Outriders on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Easter break is almost upon us, but to round out the week, we're capping it all off with a GR Live stream of People Can Fly's newly released title, Outriders. The sci-fi looter-shooter RPG has been available in demo form for a month now, but the full launch is finally here, so make sure to come and check out the stream as we explore what the anticipated title has to offer.

As per usual, you can find all the action at the GR Live homepage at 5pm BST / 6pm CEST for two hours of live streamed goodness. And, today's host will be Ben, so make sure you come and say hello, as he looks to best the wilds of Enoch as one of the four available classes - which one that will be, you'll have to watch to find out.