Join us for some Nobody Saves the World on today's GR Live

It was only very recently that Drinkbox Studios announced the release date for its action-RPG Nobody Saves the World. At the start of the month, it was revealed that the game would be landing on January 18 (yesterday), and that it would be coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one. With that in mind, we're going to be jumping into Nobody Saves the World on today's stream.

Coming from the same team who delivered Guacamelee, Nobody Saves the World asks players to use transformative abilities to mix-and-match their abilities to be able to effectively clear changing dungeons to, well... save the world.

We're going to be doing exactly this when we go live at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for the typical two hours, with Rebeca hosting for today. Be sure to drop by and catch us as we explore this colourful looking title, and check out its trailer below.